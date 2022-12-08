CANADA STOCKS-Commodity-linked stocks push TSX to fresh two-week highs

By Shashwat Chauhan

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index notched a fresh two-week high on Thursday as energy and materials stocks advanced after investors assessed that easing anti-COVID measures in China will revive demand for commodities.

At 1040 a.m. ET (1540 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 66.9 points, or 0.33%, at 20,040.12.

"It's becoming clear that the Bank of Canada is seeing some early signs of a demand slowdown," said Angelo Kourkafas, an investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark interest rate by half-a-percentage point to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its unprecedented tightening campaign was near an end on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, latest U.S. data showed unemployment rolls hit a 10-month high towards the end of November, suggesting the labor market was gradually slowing down.

