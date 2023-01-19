CANADA STOCKS-Commodity-linked stocks push TSX lower for second straight day

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended losses for the second straight session on Thursday weighed down by mining stocks, while worries of a global recession after weak U.S. consumer data further spooked investors.

At 09:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 44.93 points, or 0.22%, at 20,331.3.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

