CANADA STOCKS-Commodity-linked stocks lift TSX to record high

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high at open on Monday, as miners and energy stocks gained their footing on stronger commodity prices, while sentiment was further bolstered by the congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 105.37 points, or 0.49%, at 21,561.19.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

