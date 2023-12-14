CANADA STOCKS-Commodity-linked stocks lead TSX higher at open

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, with materials and energy stocks leading gains as risk-on sentiment flourished a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may pivot to rate cuts next year.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 52.66 points, or 0.26%, at 20,682.11.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.