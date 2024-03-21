CANADA STOCKS-Commodity-linked stocks drive TSX higher

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday helped by gains in materials stocks as prices of most commodities surged after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to their guidance on rate cuts for this year.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 63.96 points, or 0.29%, at 22,109.67.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

