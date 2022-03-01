CANADA STOCKS-Commodity-linked gains, upbeat GDP figures lift TSX

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher at open on Tuesday, boosted by strength in commodity-linked stocks and upbeat domestic GDP figures, although escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis kept sentiment in check.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 47.16 points, or 0.22%, at 21,173.52.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

