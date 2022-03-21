CANADA STOCKS-Commodity-heavy TSX jumps to record high on energy boost

By Amal S

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose to a record high on Monday as rising crude prices lifted energy shares, even as the war in Ukraine has soured sentiment in global markets.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 165.58 points, or 0.76%, at 21,984.05, and appeared set to gain for a fifth straight session.

The heavyweight energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 3.0% as oil prices jumped more than $4 with European Union nations considering joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.O/R

"So far so good for the Canadian market. Rising energy prices is definitely helping stocks north of the border and the market seems to be ignoring the CP Rail strike as well," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) CP.TO on Sunday halted operations and locked out workers over a labor dispute, with each side blaming the other for the suspension that will likely disrupt shipment of key commodities at a time of soaring prices. Shares in the country's No. 2 railroad fell 0.8%.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals' miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.9% with gold prices rising as fighting in Ukraine buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset. GOL/

Energy and materials together account for nearly 30% of the Toronto market.

A raging war in Ukraine and concerns around soaring inflation have rattled global financial markets in the last few months, but rising commodities have cushioned the impact of the global risk-off sentiment on the TSX.

The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

Among individual stocks, Payfare PAY.TO gained 3.9% after Lyft Inc LYFT.O partnered with the fintech company to launch a cashback rewards program on all fuel purchases for U.S. Lyft drivers using a Lyft Direct debit card.

