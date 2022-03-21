US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Commodity-heavy TSX jumps to record high on energy boost

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose to a record high at open on Monday as rising crude prices lifted energy shares, although a sour global mood over the war in Ukraine kept sentiment in check.

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose to a record high at open on Monday as rising crude prices lifted energy shares, although a sour global mood over the war in Ukraine kept sentiment in check.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 106.71 points, or 0.49%, at 21,925.18.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular