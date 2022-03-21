CANADA STOCKS-Commodity-heavy TSX jumps to record high on energy boost

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose to a record high at open on Monday as rising crude prices lifted energy shares, although a sour global mood over the war in Ukraine kept sentiment in check.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 106.71 points, or 0.49%, at 21,925.18.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.