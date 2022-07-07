CANADA STOCKS-Commodity bounce boosts Toronto stocks

July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index rose on Thursday, lifted by commodity stocks, as oil and metal prices recovered from steep losses in the last two sessions sparked by fears of an impending global recession.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 141.65 points, or 0.76%, at 18,871.31.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.