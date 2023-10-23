CANADA STOCKS-Commodities weigh on TSX futures, BoC rate decision in focus

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower prices of most commodities are expected to weigh on the index, while investors braced for the Bank of Canada's monetary policy meeting, due later in the week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:13 a.m. ET (11:13 GMT).

The materials sector is expected to fall as copper prices tumbled to 11-month lows on China's property crisis, receding hopes of stronger stimulus in the top consumer of industrial metals.MET/L

Heavyweight energy stocks are set to take a hit from lower oil prices as investors assessed diplomatic efforts, which attempt to contain the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. O/R

All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision, due Wednesday. The central bank is expected to hold rates at a 22-year high of 5.00%, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters.

It follows last week's data that showed Canada's retail sales fell by 0.1% in August from July and look set to stay flat in September, cementing hopes of a pause in interest rates.

Weighing on futures, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breached 5% and to its highest since 2007, the level it attempted to scale last week.

Gold prices also eased as investors kept a close watch on growing unrest in the Middle East and looked forward to key U.S. economic data this week. GOL/

Across the border, a set of crucial economic data is expected to be released later in the week that will includethird-quarter U.S. GDP print, S&P Global PMI flash data for October, weekly jobless claims and personal consumption expenditure price index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 233.17 points, or 1.2%, at 19,115.64, on Friday, its lowest closing level in two weeks. .TO

U.S. stock index futures also moved lower on Monday. .N

