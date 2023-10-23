CANADA STOCKS-Commodities push TSX lower; rising yields weigh

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index moved lower on Monday, hurt by a sell-off in energy and materials stocks as prices of most commodities fell, while rising government bond yields kept adding pressure on equities.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 124.57 points, or 0.65%, at 18,991.07.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

