CANADA STOCKS-Commodities push TSX futures higher, US CPI data in focus

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as commodity prices edged higher on hopes of fresh China stimulus, while yields retreated ahead of key inflation data from the United States.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:01 a.m. ET (11:01 GMT).

The materials sector is expected to get a boost as prices of both copper and gold moved upwards on a softer dollar and a downtrend in long-term Treasury yields. GOL/

Copper prices were also supported by hopes of fresh stimulus measures and increasing demand prospects from top consumer China. MET/L

Investors further factored in an uptick in energy stocks as oil prices rose about 1% on expectations that U.S. interest rates had peaked. O/R

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 19-20 meeting showed caution among policymakers over growing economic uncertainty that spurred hopes that rates would stay steady.

Investors are now turning their focus to U.S. consumer inflation data, scheduled at 0830 ET, for more clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended higher 162.64 points, or 0.8%, at 19,663.84, on Wednesday, its highest closing level in two weeks as a pullback in long-term borrowing costs bolstered the shares of interest-rate sensitive stocks. .TO

Futures for Wall Street's main stock indexes rose on Thursday as Treasury yields eased. .N

In corporate news, Air CanadaAC.TO has been sued by Miami-based transport and security services provider Brink's, which alleged the airline of "negligence and carelessness" related to a gold and cash heist at a Toronto cargo facility in April.

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,886; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $84.14; +0.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.66; +1.0% O/R

($1= C$1.3597)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

