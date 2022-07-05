CANADA STOCKS-Commodities drag Toronto stocks lower on recession fears

July 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stocks index slid more than 1% on Tuesday, caught in a bigger market selloff as global recession worries came to the fore, while energy stocks dived along with oil prices.

The resource-heavy S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 1.7% to 18,710.74 in morning trading.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN tumbled 5.8%, tracking sharp losses in crude prices as concerns about a possible global recession outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by an expected production cut in Norway.O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declined 4.4% as gold and copper prices all lost ground. GOL/MET/L

Overall, the global mood was downbeat with investors selling stocks, commodities and emerging markets assets while seeking safety in government bonds as surging European gas prices fueled worries about a further upswing in inflation and aggressive central bank actions to tame it.

"The risk is that inflation expectations are rising fast and driving second-round inflationary effects that will require central banks to tighten even more than they or the market currently conceives," analysts at Saxo Bank wrote in a note.

Worries about soaring inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes, China's slowing economy and the Ukraine conflict all drove the benchmark to its worst quarterly performance since March 2020 last week.

A Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday consumer inflation expectations hit fresh highs in the short-term and rose "significantly" over the long-term, bolstering calls for a very rare 75-basis point rate increase.

However, the tech .SPTTTK and healthcare .GSPTTHC sectors, seen as more immune to economic cycles, rose.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

