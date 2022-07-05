US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Commodities drag Toronto stocks lower on recession fears

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stocks index slid more than 1% on Tuesday, caught in a bigger market selloff as global recession worries came to the fore, while energy stocks dived along with oil prices.

July 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stocks index slid more than 1% on Tuesday, caught in a bigger market selloff as global recession worries came to the fore, while energy stocks dived along with oil prices.

The resource-heavy S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 1.7% to 18,710.74 in morning trading.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN tumbled 5.8%, tracking sharp losses in crude prices as concerns about a possible global recession outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by an expected production cut in Norway.O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declined 4.4% as gold and copper prices all lost ground. GOL/MET/L

Overall, the global mood was downbeat with investors selling stocks, commodities and emerging markets assets while seeking safety in government bonds as surging European gas prices fueled worries about a further upswing in inflation and aggressive central bank actions to tame it.

"The risk is that inflation expectations are rising fast and driving second-round inflationary effects that will require central banks to tighten even more than they or the market currently conceives," analysts at Saxo Bank wrote in a note.

Worries about soaring inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes, China's slowing economy and the Ukraine conflict all drove the benchmark to its worst quarterly performance since March 2020 last week.

A Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday consumer inflation expectations hit fresh highs in the short-term and rose "significantly" over the long-term, bolstering calls for a very rare 75-basis point rate increase.

However, the tech .SPTTTK and healthcare .GSPTTHC sectors, seen as more immune to economic cycles, rose.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular