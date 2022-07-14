US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Commodities, banks drag TSX lower after jumbo rate hike

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as weak oil and metal prices weighed on commodity stocks and banks slid on fears that a surprise 100-basis-point interest hike by the central bank could hit mortgage growth.

July 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as weak oil and metal prices weighed on commodity stocks and banks slid on fears that a surprise 100-basis-point interest hike by the central bank could hit mortgage growth.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 167.11 points, or 0.9%, at 18,448.08.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular