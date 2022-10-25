CANADA STOCKS-Cannabis stocks, upbeat Wall St mood lifts TSX

By Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks rose on Tuesday, echoing an upbeat sentiment on Wall Street as Treasury yields fell, while top cannabis producer Canopy Growth surged on plans to create a holding company to speed up its entry into the United States.

Shares of Canopy Growth WEED.TO jumped 21.9%, among the top gainers on the TSX index, as the deal is expected to give the company a leading market share in the United States as soon as it is legally possible.

The wider healthcare index .GSPTTHC, which houses other cannabis stocks, jumped 6.9%.

At 10:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 151.31 points, or 0.8%, at 19,069.71.

Meanwhile, Wall Street indexes rallied as U.S. bond yields fell on hopes of the Federal Reserve will dial down its ultra-hawkish rhetoric in its fight against inflation. .N

Earnings from megacap companies including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O could set the tone on Wall Street this week.

"Markets should be calm waiting for a hint of direction from the big tech companies reporting this week," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Meanwhile, traders are placing a 73.9% chance of another supersized 75-basis-points hike by Canada's central bank on Wednesday, which could take the overnight lending rate, already at a 14-year high, to 4%.

Among other single stocks, Celestia Inc CLS.TO jumped 18.7% after the electronics company reported third-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.