CANADA STOCKS-Cannabis stocks lead gains on TSX amid upbeat earnings

April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday led by gains in cannabis stocks, while investors cheered upbeat sentiment on Wall Street from robust earnings updates.

At 9:57 a.m. ET (1357 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 79.93 points, or 0.39%, at 20,446.65, snapping a three-day losing streak.

The healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC led gains on the index, up 1.9% as the Bipartisan Senate and House lawmakers in the U.S. reintroduced the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act to free up banking services for the cannabis sector.

Heavy-weight financials .SPTTFS rose 1.0%, despite lingering fears over health of the global banking sector.

"Whatever the vicissitudes of short term market moves are, Canadian banks have very significant dividends that are quite secure. They don't cut dividends and they're good yield vehicles. So there is an opportunity there," said Thomas S. Caldwell, chairman at Caldwell Securities Ltd.

Materials .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, limited gains on the index, down 0.2% as spot gold prices XAU= fell against the dollar. GOL/

Meanwhile, U.S. stock indexes gained as better-than-expected results from Meta Platforms, Eli Lilly and Comcast outweighed data showing that the U.S. economy slowed more than anticipated in the first quarter. .N

The TSX has been subdued in the week as investors assess a flurry of earnings in Canada and the U.S. following the banking sector crisis that started last month.

In company news, Teck ResourcesTECKb.TO added 0.9% after Glencore Plc GLEN.L said its takeover bid for Teck still stands, after the Canadian miner scrapped a restructuring plan.

Suncor EnergySU.TO added 2.0% after buying Canadian operations of French oil and gas major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA for $4.1 billion, with potential additional payments of up to $450 million.

Business jet maker Bombardier IncBBDb.TO swung to a first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by increased deliveries of its pricier planes. Its shares were, however, down 4.9%.

