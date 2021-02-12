CANADA STOCKS-Cannabis shares, dismal wholesale trade data drive TSX lower

Updates prices, adds sector details

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday, dragged down by stocks of cannabis companies and a dismal wholesale trade data, while further losses were capped by strength in financial stocks.

* The healthcare sector .GSPTTHC shed 1.7%, as cannabis companies including Aphria Inc APH.TO, Cronos Group CRON.V, and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO fell over 1% in early trade.

* Statistics Canada data showed that the domestic wholesale trade fell by 1.3% in December from November.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.7%, led by the largest percentage gainers on the index, CI Financial Corp CIX.TO and iA Financial Corporation Inc IAG.TO, which jumped 6.8% and 4.1% respectively.

* At 09:58 a.m. ET (14:58 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.63 points, or 0.07%, at 18,380.36.

* Adding to the downbeat mood, the energy .SPTTEN and materials .GSPTTMT sectors, dropped 0.3% and 0.6% respectively.

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO fell 6.4%, the most on the TSX, after the gold producer reported dismal fourth-quarter results. Renewable power producer Innergex Renewable Energy Inc INE.TO was the second biggest decliner, down 4.7%.

* On the TSX, 82 issues advanced, while 132 issues declined in a 1.61-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 30.19 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Supreme Cannabis Company Inc <FIRE.TO>, SOPerior Fertilizer Corp <SOP.TO>, and Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 61 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 91.84 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.