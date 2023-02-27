CANADA STOCKS-Canadian stocks set to open higher after rate-driven selloff

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, tracking the recovery in global peers after sharp losses last week, although a drop in crude oil prices kept a lid on gains on the commodity heavy bourse.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 07:16 a.m. ET.

Global shares crawled higher after a sharp decline last week following another round of strong U.S. and European data that forced investors to prepare for higher interest rates by central banks. MKTS/GLOB

Last week, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE posted its worst weekly performance so far this year. .TO

Oil prices slid on Monday as market participants feared that further monetary tightening out of the world's largest economy would strain demand for commodities. O/R

Among single stocks, auto parts provider LKQ Corp LKQ.O said it would buy Uni-Select Inc UNS.TO in an all-cash deal of about C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion).

Africa Oil Corp AOI.TO and MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO are expected to report fourth-quarterly results after the session.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 157 points, or 0.48% at 07:16 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 21.5 points, or 0.54% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 78.75 points, or 0.66%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,818.3; +0.06% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.18; -0.14% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.93; -0.2% O/R

($1 = 1.3594 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

