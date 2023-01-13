CANADA STOCKS-Canadian stocks open lower, commodity-exposed stocks limit fall

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday, tracking a decline in U.S. markets after major banks in the United States reported mixed earnings, while an uptick in crude and gold prices capped losses on the commodity-heavy bourse.

At 09:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 49.96 points, or 0.25%, at 20,161.24.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.