US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Canada's TSX hits record high on oil boost

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index hit a fresh record high on Monday and was on course for its fourth straight month of gains as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a fresh record high on Monday and was on course for its fourth straight month of gains as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 52.37 points, or 0.26%, at 19,904.55.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular