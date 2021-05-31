CANADA STOCKS-Canada's TSX hits record high on oil boost

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a fresh record high on Monday and was on course for its fourth straight month of gains as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 52.37 points, or 0.26%, at 19,904.55.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

