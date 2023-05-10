CANADA STOCKS-Banks push TSX higher after US inflation data

May 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up at the open on Wednesday, aided by gains in banks, while evidence of a slower-than-expected rise in consumer prices in the world's largest economy further aided investor sentiment.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.45 points, or 0.17%, at 20,621.18.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

