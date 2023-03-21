CANADA STOCKS-Banks, energy firms push TSX higher as inflation cools

March 21(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains for a second straight session on Tuesday, helped by gains in banks and energy stocks after data showed that consumer inflation in February eased more than expected.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 184.2 points, or 0.94%, at 19,703.63.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.