CANADA STOCKS-Banks, energy firms push TSX higher as inflation cools

March 21, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 21(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains for a second straight session on Tuesday, helped by gains in banks and energy stocks after data showed that consumer inflation in February eased more than expected.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 184.2 points, or 0.94%, at 19,703.63.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

