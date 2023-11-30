CANADA STOCKS-Bank earnings help lift Toronto market; up 7.2% in November

By Fergal Smith

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday and posted its biggest monthly advance in three years, as the heavily weighted financials sector gained on upbeat earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 120.09 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,236.29. For the month, it was up 7.2%, its biggest monthly advance since November 2020.

Financials .SPTTFS, which account for 29% of the Toronto market's weighting, added 1.2% as Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO advanced 3.2% and 5.1% respectively, after beating quarterly profit estimates.

The industrials sector was another standout, adding 1.1%. Energy was up 0.1% even as U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 settled 2.4% lower at $75.96 a barrel.

Oil fell after OPEC+ producers agreed to voluntary oil output cuts for the first quarter next year that fell short of market expectations.

Powersports vehicle maker BRP DOO.TO was also a drag, slumping 11.8% after the company trimmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.