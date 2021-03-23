US Markets
Canada still recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite U.S. criticism of trial data - official

Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada on Tuesday said the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and is still recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. health officials of the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy, health officials said.

"The message is that the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine have been shown," senior Health Canada official Marc Berthiaume told reporters. "It continues to be beneficial for Canadians to prevent COVID-19."

