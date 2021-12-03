Canada still has time to act before U.S. vote on disputed EV tax credit - trade min

OTTAWA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada still has some room for maneuver before the U.S. Senate votes on proposed electric-vehicle credits for American manufacturers, a measure Ottawa opposes, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Friday.

Ng, speaking by phone from Washington, after three days of lobbying against the measures, reiterated that Canada would "respond accordingly" if the credit comes into force.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

