Canada, South Korea launch high-level economic security dialogue

OTTAWA, May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian foreign and industry ministers have commenced an economic security dialogue with their South Korean counterparts with the aim to increase cooperation in areas including critical minerals and electric vehicles, the Canadian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"(The Republic of) Korea is a strong and trusted partner with which Canada continues to deepen and strengthen its cooperation through this new economic security dialogue, building on shared priorities as we put our Indo-Pacific strategies into action," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in the statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

