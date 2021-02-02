US Markets
NVAX

Canada signs first deal for manufacture of foreign COVID-19 vaccine

Contributors
David Ljunggren Reuters
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against COVID-19, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Adds quote, details, background

OTTAWA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against COVID-19, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau said the Novavax Inc NVAX.O vaccine - still awaiting approval from Canadian regulators - would be produced in a new government facility in Montreal that is due to be finished later this year.

"This is a major step forward to get vaccines made in Canada, for Canadians. ... We need as much domestic capacity for vaccine production as possible," he told reporters. Canada has a deal to buy 52 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

Last week Novavax submitted its candidate to Canadian regulators after the U.S.-based company announced it was 89% effective in a British trial. Canada is also examining vaccines from Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L.

Canada's inoculation campaign involves doses from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE PFE.N, 22UAy.DE and Moderna Inc MRNA.O, which have temporarily cut supplies as a result of manufacturing problems. This angered some of Canada's main provinces, which are calling on Trudeau to get tougher with the companies.

Canada has so far reported a total of 783,589 cases and 20,136 deaths as a second wave of the disease sweeps the country.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX JNJ AZN PFE MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular