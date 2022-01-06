Canada signs deal to buy 20,000 doses of GSK COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L said on Thursday it has signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab.

The new purchase agreement follows October's initial purchase agreement with Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab.

