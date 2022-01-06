US Markets
GSK

Canada signs deal to buy 20,000 doses of GSK COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loriene Perera

GlaxoSmithKline PLC said on Thursday it has signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L said on Thursday it has signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab.

The new purchase agreement follows October's initial purchase agreement with Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular