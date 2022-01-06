Canada signs deal to buy 20,000 doses more of GSK COVID-19 drug

Adds details on agreement, background

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L said on Thursday it has signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply 20,000 doses more of the COVID-19 drug sotrovimab.

The new purchase agreement follows October's initial one to supply 10,000 doses, including an option for the country to buy more.

It was not immediately clear whether Thursday's deal was for 20,000 doses in addition to the October batch or the total number of doses procured so far. GSK has not yet replied to emailed queries sent by Reuters.

"In light of emerging variants, aand in particular Omicron, I am reassured by the news that the Government of Canada has procured additional doses of sotrovimab," the company said, citing Zain Chagla, associate professor of medicine at McMaster University in Ontario.

Sotrovimab is a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody developed by the British pharmaceutical giant with U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology VIR.O. It was authorized by Health Canada in July for people aged 12 years or older.

Besides Canada, sotrovimab is also authorized in the United States, Japan and European Union, among others.

