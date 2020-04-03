US Markets
AMZN

Canada signs agreement with Amazon Canada to distribute medical equipment

Contributor
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canada has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada to ensure medical equipment is delivered where it is most needed in the country's fight against the cornonavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, April 3 (Reuters) - Canada has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada AMZN.O to ensure medical equipment is delivered where it is most needed in the country's fight against the cornonavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

The Canadian government has been working with manufacturers in recent weeks to increase production of high-demand medical items like face shields, masks, gloves, ventilators, gowns and test kits to assist healthcare workers on the frontlines.

"Our government has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada to manage the distribution of this equipment to the provinces and territories," Trudeau told reporters during a daily news briefing outside his Ottawa home.

Trudeau did not provide details on the value of the contract.

As of Friday, Canada had 11,747 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, and 152 Canadians had died, according to public health agency data. L1N2BR0ZJ

Amazon, said Trudeau speaking in French, "will use it's large distribution network to ensure the delivery of medical equipment where we have the greatest needs."

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa; Editing by Tom Brown)

((Kelsey.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +16132356745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular