Canada shuts ports to Russian ships in widening sanctions over Ukraine invasion

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada has decided to shut its ports to Russian-owned ships later this week in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Tuesday.

Canada has taken a series of measures, including imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, closing Canadian airspace to Russian planes, and forbidding Canadian financial institutions from dealing with the Russian central bank as part of Western nations' moves to isolate Russia.

"Russia must be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine," Alghabra said. "Today, we are taking steps to close Canadian waters and ports to Russian-owned or registered ships. We will continue to take action to stand with Ukraine," he added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau banned imports of Russian crude oil.

Canada imported C$2.14 billion ($1.68 billion) worth of goods from Russia in 2021, Statistics Canada data showed, with metals and minerals among the most valuable categories. Other products included chemicals, plastics and rubber.

Alghabra said while the number of Russian ships entering Canadian waters and ports is "small," it will still have an "impact," especially with other countries following the same measures.

Russia represents less than 2% of Port of Montreal's annual containerized volumes, and the ban will have little commercial impact, a port spokesperson said.

($1 = 1.2738 Canadian dollars)

