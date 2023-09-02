Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway

News & Insights

       TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A deal Canada struck this
year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S.
was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number
of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border
dwindled to a trickle. 
    But five months later, the overall number of people filing
refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling. Many now
come by air, while others sneak across the border and hide until
they can apply for asylum without fear of being sent back,
people working with migrants told Reuters.       
    The numbers show how hard it is for countries to shut the
door on desperate people and the challenge unexpected numbers of
asylum seekers can pose: In Toronto, hundreds slept on the
streets this summer as they struggled to find beds.
    "The basic reality is that closing a border doesn’t do
anything to solve the need for protection," said Shauna Labman,
an associate professor and acting director of the Human Rights
Program at the University of Winnipeg. 
    "It only increases the desperation."
    Canada prides itself on welcoming immigrants and aims to
bring in a record half a million new permanent residents in 2025
to deal with an acute labor shortage. But it has sought to
discourage those applying for asylum, chiefly through an
agreement with the U.S. under which each country turns back
asylum seekers.    
    Still, last year alone, more than 39,000 asylum seekers
entered Canada via unofficial crossings - mostly into Quebec via
a dirt path off Roxham Road in New York, prompting the province
to complain it could not handle the arrivals. Asylum seekers are
drawn by Canada's reputation for swifter processing and greater
acceptance of asylum applications compared to the U.S.
    In response, Canada and the United States in March amended
their two-decade-old asylum-seeker pact, the Safe Third Country
Agreement. The agreement now applies to the length of the
countries' 4,000-mile land border, rather than just at ports of
entry.
    The expanded pact led to a dramatic drop in the number of
people intercepted at informal crossings - down to double digits
in April through July from 4,173 in March.
    But overall, the number of asylum seekers entering Canada
has surged. The total number of refugee claims made in Canada
rose in July to 12,010 - the highest monthly total since at
least January 2017 - and up from 10,120 in March, according to
data from the immigration, refugees and citizenship department.
    
    DEMAND FOR SAFETY
    Some of the higher numbers are being driven by more people
filing refugee claims at airports or local immigration
department offices - often days, weeks or months after arriving
in the country, government data shows. 
    People applying at airports comprised about a third of all
refugee claims made in July, up from about 16% in March. Those
filing claims at immigration offices accounted for about 54% of
July's total, up from about a third in March. The top five
countries that claimants came from in the first half of the year
were Mexico, Haiti, Turkey, Colombia and India - though the
numbers include those who applied before the expanded U.S. pact.
    At least part of the reason for the latest influx is that
Canada is among a shrinking group of countries seen as offering
safe harbor while pressures of war, climate change and human
rights violations force a greater number to flee, some migrant
experts say.
    The European Union, for example, recently introduced an
asylum seeker pact allowing nations to more quickly send back
some migrants. Britain's government is pushing forward on a law
making it easier to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, while U.S.
President Joe Biden's administration has introduced a rule
making it harder for migrants to receive asylum if they cross
U.S. borders illegally.
    "If you’re a person who’s trying to make this set of
decisions, then Canada becomes a more likely option," said Craig
Damian Smith, a research affiliate at the Centre for Refugee
Studies at York University. 
    Canada's immigration minister was not available for an
interview.
    "The world is facing unprecedented flows of migrants and
refugees, and Canada is not immune to these trends," Remi
Lariviere, a spokesperson for the department, said in a
statement. 
    Lariviere said Canada amended the deal with the U.S. to
address "irregular" crossings and that the expansion "does not
mean that claims for asylum will not be made in Canada at all."
    
    'BAD ACTORS'
    People working with migrants say some of the people filing
claims days or weeks after they arrive in Canada are hoping to
skirt a clause in the expanded agreement with the U.S. that says
any asylum seeker apprehended within two weeks of crossing the
border will be turned back unless they meet a narrow exemption.
    That has prompted some to cross over undetected, sometimes
with a smuggler's help, and hide until the two-week period
elapses. 
    The Refugee Centre in Montreal says it helped four families
in one day last week who had been in hiding for a fortnight
after crossing overland into the country.
    "Unfortunately this is not a very safe avenue for them,"
Executive Director Abdulla Daoud told Reuters. "It promotes bad
actors who take advantage of these individuals." 
    At the FCJ Refugee Centre in Toronto, about 20% to 30% of
recent arrivals say they crossed into Canada undetected and hid
with a smuggler's help, Executive Director Loly Rico said.
    Reuters spoke with 10 people seeking refugee status who
recently arrived in Toronto, Canada's largest city. They came
from Sudan, Uganda and Mexico, among other places. All arrived
by plane, with valid visas in hand. Some filed refugee claims
days or weeks after their arrival.
    Though they left for reasons ranging from domestic violence
to war, the common draw for all was Canada's reputation for
protecting human rights and providing refuge.
    "It is the first country that I thought about," said Hana
Bakhit. The 35-year-old from war-torn Sudan says she applied for
a visitor’s visa in May, flew to Canada in July and filed a
refugee claim two weeks later.
    She has been sleeping in a mosque and a church, calling
Toronto’s central shelter daily for a bed, only to be told there
are none available. Still, she considers herself lucky to be in
Canada.
    With Canada's land border largely closed off, the asylum
system now favors people like Bakhit who can get a visa and
plane ticket, refugee lawyer Maureen Silcoff said.
        "Some of the most vulnerable people remain barred from
accessing Canada’s system and I think we have to reflect on the
inequity of that development," Silcoff said.
    Grace Nanziri, 42, was among those with the comparative
privilege of being able to get a visa and flight ticket: she
applied for a Canadian visitor's visa when her LGBTQ advocacy
made her a target in her home country, Uganda.
    After waiting a year for the visa, she flew to Toronto in
August - drawn by Canada's reputation of protecting human
rights, she said.
    "They wanted to kill me," she said. "That’s why I came to
Canada."

