Canada should soon complete review of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate

OTTAWA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian health authorities should soon complete their regulatory review of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine candidate, Health Minister Patty Hajdu tweeted on Wednesday.

Hajdu made her remarks shortly after Britain approved the candidate, a development she said was encouraging. Pfizer developed the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)

