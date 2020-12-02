US Markets
Canada should soon complete review of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

OTTAWA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian health authorities should soon complete their regulatory review of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine candidate, Health Minister Patty Hajdu tweeted on Wednesday.

Hajdu made her remarks shortly after Britain approved the candidate, a development she said was encouraging. Pfizer developed the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE.

