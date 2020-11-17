US Markets
Canada should be able to get out a COVID-19 vaccine to most by the end of next year - official

Canada has signed several agreements for potential COVID-19 vaccines and should be able to get them out to a large part of the population by the end of next year, one of Canada's top doctors said on Tuesday.

"If all goes well... we'll have a suite of vaccines available, and if we get delivery of those vaccines, I certainly can anticipate that as the year goes on ... (Canadians) will be able to be vaccinated and have a large part of the population covered by the end of the year," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Howard Njoo told reporters.

