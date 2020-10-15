Canada sheds jobs for seventh straight month in September -ADP

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada lost 240,800 jobs in September, extending a run of declines that began in March, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday, with last month's decline paced by the trade, transportation and utilities sector.

The August data was revised to show jobs declined by 770,600 rather than by 205,400. The report, which is derived from ADP's payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

