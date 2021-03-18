Canada sheds jobs for second straight month in February -ADP

US Markets

Canada lost 100,800 jobs in February, driven by a decline in hiring in the leisure and hospitality as well as the trade and construction sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

The January data was revised to show 65,800 jobs were lost rather than a decline of 231,200. The report, which is derived from ADP's payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

