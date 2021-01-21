Canada sheds 28,800 jobs in December -ADP

TORONTO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canadian employment fell by 28,800 in December, driven by a decline in the manufacturing and professional business services sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

The November data was revised to show 219,800 jobs were lost, rather 40,800 gained. The report, which is derived from ADP's payrolls data, measures the change in total non-farm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.