US Markets

Canada sheds 28,800 jobs in December -ADP

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian employment fell by 28,800 in December, driven by a decline in the manufacturing and professional business services sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

TORONTO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canadian employment fell by 28,800 in December, driven by a decline in the manufacturing and professional business services sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

The November data was revised to show 219,800 jobs were lost, rather 40,800 gained. The report, which is derived from ADP's payrolls data, measures the change in total non-farm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular