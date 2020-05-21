US Markets

Canada sheds 226,700 jobs in April due as COVID-19 weighs -ADP

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Canada shed 226,700 jobs in April when efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak shut down much of the economy, with trade, leisure and hospitality among the hardest hit industries, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - Canada shed 226,700 jobs in April when efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak shut down much of the economy, with trade, leisure and hospitality among the hardest hit industries, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

The March data was revised to show 17,200 jobs were lost rather than 177,300. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular