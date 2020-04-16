US Markets

Canada sheds 177,300 jobs in March as coronavirus rips through economy

Fergal Smith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - Canada lost 177,300 jobs in March, including sharp declines in trade, transportation and utilities as well as leisure and hospitality, as the coronavirus outbreak hurt the economy, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

The number of jobs added in February was revised higher to 116,700 from 7,200. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

