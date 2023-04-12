Markets

Canada Shares Might Open Positive

April 12, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bank of Canada will be announcing interest rates at 10 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 4.5 percent, while it was up 4.5 percent in the previous period. Gold Futures are expected to increase by 0.93 percent at 2,037.30 for June 23 delivery. Silver futures are up 1.47 percent at 25.552. Copper price futures are sliding 0.06 percent.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes will be released at 2.00 pm ET. S&P/TSX Composite Index finished at 20421.85 on Tuesday up 0.72 percent.

Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading mostly up. Chinese shares rose on Wednesday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.41 percent to 3,327.18 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.86 percent to 20,309.86.

Japanese stocks advanced and the Nikkei average climbed 0.57 percent to 28,082.70 while the broader Topix index closed 0.76 percent higher at 2,006.92.

