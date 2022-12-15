Canada Shares Might Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Bank of Canada might announce the new interest rates on Thursday. The regulator announced a 0.50 percent rate hike on December 7 and the current rate of 4.25 percent, stands highest since January 2008.

Around the globe, the Bank of England raised the rates by half a percentage to 3.5 percent on Thursday. European Central Bank also is expected to increase the interest rate by half a point.

Fears of inflation and rising energy prices have been a concern for investors. Meanwhile, Home prices are projected to be down by 15 percent by mid-2023. The Housing Starts date to be announced today is expected to be lower than the previous year. The consensus is 254,500.

On the economic front, the S&P/TSX 60 Index is expected to open lower. The index lost 40.66 percent.

The Royal Bank of Canada and TD Bank are trending down.

The U.S. market is expected to open lower on Thursday as investors are looking ahead to the Jobless Claims and other major economic announcements.

Asian markets finished lower on Thursday, as China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 8 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 3,168.65. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed trading at 19,368.59.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 105 points or 0.37 percent and finished trading at 28,051.70. Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,204.80 after losing 47 points or 0.64 percent.

