News & Insights

US Markets

Canada shared intelligence on murder of Sikh with India weeks ago -PM Trudeau

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

September 22, 2023 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada shared evidence that Indian government agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia with New Delhi weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday with India. We did that many weeks ago," Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa. "We are there to work constructively with India. We hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter."

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.