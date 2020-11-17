US Markets

Canada September wholesale trade up 0.9% on food, beverage and tobacco

Reuters
    Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.9% in September from August, beating analyst expectations, on higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.
    Sales were up in four out of seven subsectors, while sales grew in seven of the ten provinces. Sales fell by 0.2% in volume terms.
    
      
  
  (Percent changes)
                              Sept       Sept     Aug (rev)  Aug (prev)
                              mo/mo     yr/yr     mo/mo      mo/mo
  Wholesale trade             +0.9       +3.0      +0.2       +0.3
  Wholesale trade ex-autos    +0.9       +3.4      -0.3       -0.1
  Wholesale inventories       +0.7       -1.3      +0.1        0.0
  
  Sectors:
  Farm products               +1.0       +8.6
  Food/beverages/tobacco      +3.6       +4.9        
  Personal/household          +3.4       +4.5
  Motor Vehicles and Parts    +1.1       +0.9
  Building materials/supplies -1.0       +7.3
  Machinery/equipment         -1.2       -1.9   
  Misc.                       -0.2       +4.1
 
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.4% increase in wholesale trade in September from August. All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon; julie.gordon@tr.com)

