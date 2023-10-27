News & Insights

US Markets

Canada September wholesale trade most likely unchanged -Statscan flash estimate

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

October 27, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade was most likely unchanged in September from August, as gains in the food, beverage and tobacco products subsector were offset by lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 62.4%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 77.8%.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dale Smith)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.