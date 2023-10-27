Canada September wholesale trade most likely unchanged -Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade was most likely unchanged in September from August, as gains in the food, beverage and tobacco products subsector were offset by lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 62.4%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 77.8%.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dale Smith)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

