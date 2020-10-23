Canada September wholesale sales most likely increased by 0.4% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale sales in September most likely increased by 0.4% after rising 0.3% in August, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Friday.

The agency said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 58.5% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 89.0%, it added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Dale Smith)

