Canada September retail sales up 1.1% on general merchandise stores

OTTAWA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 1.1% in September on higher sales at general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales increased in 9 of 11 subsectors, representing 93.2% of retail trade. In volume terms, sales rose by 1.1%.

Statscan said early data suggested retail sales in October would be relatively unchanged.

(Percent changes)

Sep

Sep

Aug(rev) Aug(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+1.1

+4.6

+0.5

+0.4 Excluding autos/parts +1.0

+5.0

+0.5

+0.5

NOTE - Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted that retail sales would increase by 0.2% from August.

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau, 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.