Canada September retail sales up 1.1% on general merchandise stores
OTTAWA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 1.1% in September on higher sales at general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Sales increased in 9 of 11 subsectors, representing 93.2% of retail trade. In volume terms, sales rose by 1.1%.
Statscan said early data suggested retail sales in October would be relatively unchanged.
(Percent changes)
Sep
Sep
Aug(rev) Aug(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr
mo/mo
mo/mo Total
+1.1
+4.6
+0.5
+0.4 Excluding autos/parts +1.0
+5.0
+0.5
+0.5
NOTE - Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted that retail sales would increase by 0.2% from August.
(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)
