Canada September retail sales up 0.6% on autos; seen up 0.8% in October

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.6% in September from August at C$66.46 billion ($48.51 billion), led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely up 0.8% in October, the agency said in a flash estimate.
In August, sales were up in four of nine subsectors, representing 56.2% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.5%.
(Percent changes)
Sep
Sep
Aug(rev) Aug(prev)
mo/mo yr/yr
mo/mo
mo/mo Total
+0.6
+2.7
-0.1
-0.1 Excluding autos/parts +0.2
+1.2
+0.2
+0.1
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. ($1=$1.37 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/SALESFIGURES
