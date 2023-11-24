News & Insights

Canada September retail sales up 0.6% on autos; seen up 0.8% in October

Credit: REUTERS/EVAN BUHLER

November 24, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.6% in September from August at C$66.46 billion ($48.51 billion), led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely up 0.8% in October, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In August, sales were up in four of nine subsectors, representing 56.2% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.5%.

(Percent changes)

Sep

Sep

Aug(rev) Aug(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.6

+2.7

-0.1

-0.1 Excluding autos/parts +0.2

+1.2

+0.2

+0.1

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. ($1=$1.37 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/SALESFIGURES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

