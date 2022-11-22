Canada September retail sales down 0.5% on gasoline, seen up 1.5% in October

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 0.5% in September from August at C$61.14 billion ($45.45 billion), on lower sales at gasoline stations, as well as food and beverage stores, Statistics Canada said on Tuesdsay. Sales were seen to rise by 1.5% in October, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales decreased in seven of 11 subsectors, representing 74.9% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down 0.1%.

(Percent changes)

Sep

Sep

Aug(rev) Aug(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

-0.5

+6.9

+0.4

+0.7 Excluding autos/parts -0.7

+8.5

+0.5

+0.7

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% decrease in retail sales in September from August, and for sales to fall 0.6% excluding autos. Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. ($1=$1.3453 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.