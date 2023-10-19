News & Insights

Canada September producer prices up 0.4% on petroleum, autos

October 19, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada grew by 0.4% in September from August on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as motorized and recreational vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Some of the price movements were attributable to the depreciating Canadian dollar.
    The increase followed an upwardly revised 1.9% increase in August. Raw materials prices were up 3.5% in September, and were up 2.4% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev)    Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev) 
 total            +0.4    +1.9      +1.3       +0.6     0.0      -0.5
 ex energy/petrol  0.0    +0.6      +0.2       +0.7    +1.1      +0.8 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev)    Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev) 
 total            +3.5    +3.0      +3.0       +2.4    -4.0      -4.3 
 ex crude energy  -0.2    +0.4      +0.2       +4.7    +1.6      +1.2



   NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith)

