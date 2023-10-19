Canada September producer prices up 0.4% on petroleum, autos

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada grew by 0.4% in September from August on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, as well as motorized and recreational vehicles, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Some of the price movements were attributable to the depreciating Canadian dollar. The increase followed an upwardly revised 1.9% increase in August. Raw materials prices were up 3.5% in September, and were up 2.4% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev) Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev) total +0.4 +1.9 +1.3 +0.6 0.0 -0.5 ex energy/petrol 0.0 +0.6 +0.2 +0.7 +1.1 +0.8 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev) Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev) total +3.5 +3.0 +3.0 +2.4 -4.0 -4.3 ex crude energy -0.2 +0.4 +0.2 +4.7 +1.6 +1.2 NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/PRODUCER PRICES

