Canada September producer prices up 0.1% as strong U.S. dollar influences prices

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.1% in September from August as the depreciating Canadian dollar impacted prices that are reported in U.S. dollars, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. The increase followed a downwardly revised 1.6% decrease in August. Raw materials prices were down 3.2% in September, and were up 11.0% on the year. "If the CAD-USD exchange rate had remained the same from August to September, the overall IPPI would have fallen 0.6% instead of edging up 0.1%," Statscan said. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev) Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev) total +0.1 -1.6 -1.2 +9.0 +10.2 +10.6 ex energy/petrol +0.4 -0.5 -0.3 +5.7 +6.2 +6.2 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev) Sep Aug(rev) Aug(prev) total -3.2 -4.3 -4.2 +11.0 +17.3 +17.6 ex crude energy -2.8 -0.1 +0.1 +1.5 +4.2 +4.6 (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.