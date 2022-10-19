US Markets

Canada September producer prices up 0.1% as strong U.S. dollar influences prices

Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.1% in September from August as the depreciating Canadian dollar impacted prices that are reported in U.S. dollars, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

    The increase followed a downwardly revised 1.6% decrease in August. Raw materials prices were down 3.2% in September, and were up 11.0% on the year.
    "If the CAD-USD exchange rate had remained the same from August to September, the overall IPPI would have fallen 0.6% instead of edging up 0.1%," Statscan said.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev)    Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev) 
 total            +0.1    -1.6      -1.2       +9.0   +10.2     +10.6
 ex energy/petrol +0.4    -0.5      -0.3       +5.7    +6.2      +6.2 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev)    Sep   Aug(rev)  Aug(prev) 
 total            -3.2    -4.3      -4.2      +11.0   +17.3     +17.6
 ex crude energy  -2.8    -0.1      +0.1       +1.5    +4.2      +4.6



   (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

